Crews on the scene of a fire that happened at an Ironto truck stop

ELLISTON, Va. – A pizza shop at an Ironto truck stop goes up in smoke Friday morning.

Bio’s Pizza and Subs owner tells us at 11 a.m., he went to turn on the gas oven to open his business, but then the kitchen went up in flames.

Several fire crews put out the fire in the two-story building off of exit 128 on I-81.

The pizza owner tells us he was the only person in the shop and made it out with no injuries.