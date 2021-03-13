Dollywood kicks off 2021 season with new attractions

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Spring is the perfect time to plan a getaway to the Great Smokey Mountains, and Dollywood is now open for its 2021 season just in time.

The first weekend will be packed with several shows like “Harmonies of the Heart,” featuring Dolly Parton’s family and more.

Some attractions that had to be closed last year are back, like Dolly’s Museum and the Lightning Rod rollercoaster.

This was one of the construction projects completed during the offseason, along with additional outdoor dining options.

“Everything is ready to go. new shows, new culinary items, new decor and a couple of our rollercoasters got a facelift so to say. Lots of things to see and do. Even if you came to Dollywood in 2021, lots of new things to do this season,” said Ellen Liston with Dollywood.

A number of new safety measures have been added like temperature checks and sanitation stations.

Face masks are required, but they do have mask-free break zones.

Ad

For more information, click here.