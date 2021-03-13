Girl Scouts of Skyline VA bring STEM initiatives on the road

ROANOKE, Va – Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council is hoping to take their love of science and math on the road.

Friday, the organization cut the ribbon on its new STEM mobile which will allow troops in 36 counties to close the gap in educational technology and allow for more interest in STEM at an early age.

The project hopes to help inspire more women to get involved in the stem field at a young age,

“There are going to be more jobs than there are people to fill those that those positions in the STEM fields, so Girl Scouts wants to make sure that we do our part in that and as a movement have made a pledge to put 2.5 million girls in the STEM pipeline by 2025,” CEO of Girl Scouts Virginia Skyline Council Nikki Williams said.

The project took about two years to complete and was funded with the help of the Roanoke Women’s foundation.