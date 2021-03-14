Daylight Saving Time marks unofficial start of Explore Park’s busy season

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Daylight Saving Time took effect Sunday morning, which means the sun has risen on Explore Park’s busiest time of year.

The Roanoke County park along the Blue Ridge Parkway has already attracted visitors with its new Twin Creeks Brewpub, which opened last fall. The park expects even more visitors when its Treetop Quest attraction opens at the beginning of April.

Explore Park program director Ben Crawley said Daylight Savings Time represents the unofficial start of spring and outdoor activities.

“I’m really excited,” said Crawley. “The weather is starting to change, it’s starting to get warmer, and it’s a little bit brighter for a little bit longer. Everything is starting to come together.”