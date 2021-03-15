Virginia GOP agrees on statewide, drive-thru convention ahead of November’s election

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After weeks of back and forth about a possible convention, Virginia GOP leaders have decided how they’ll choose their nominees for November’s statewide election.

“It seems that if you are persistent, you will be able to register as a delegate and, sort of, declare yourself a Republican delegate to this convention,” said Dr. David Richards, chairman of the University of Lynchburg’s political science department.

If you wish to have your voice heard, there’s still a chance; however, those looking to participate will have to plan ahead.

Click here to complete the form if you’re interested in being a delegate.

“This means for most people who might get up on a primary day and say, ‘I’m going to go vote and do it,’ they won’t be able to do that,” said Richards.

That’s because the Republican Party’s State Central Committee agreed Friday to hold a drive-by convention due to COVID-19, instead of using one location.

Rich Anderson, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, said the convention will be held May 8 and will allow people to drive to the polling center for their area.

“When [voters] get to the head of the line, they’ll be met by a party voting official who will, in turn, hand them a ballot right through the window; they’ll mark that ballot, drop it into a box and then drive away.”

Anderson said they’re finalizing 37 satellite sites across the commonwealth.

“Salem will be one location. We are discussing with Liberty University the potential for having one of their large, expanse parking lots to be used as one of the 37 locations,” Anderson told 10 News.

He pointed out that any agreement with LU would be at an off-campus, university-owned property.

GOP leaders are working on the list of locations, and Anderson hopes to release it within two weeks.

He added candidate speeches and other convention events will be held virtually.