What’s News Today: Job fair, return to learn

Roanoke City Council will hold a public hearing tonight about banning firearms on city property. The ban would include the municipal building, community centers, parks and more. State law was changed last year to allow localities to issue the ban. Those found in violation could be charged with a misdemeanor. Council will also hold a public hearing about expanding the Williamson Road Area Service District. The expansion would include properties near the Berglund Center and along Hershberger Road.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation holds a virtual job fair tonight. It has a variety of positions available, both full- and part-time, as well as seasonal and permanent positions. The event begins at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live.

The City of Lynchburg begins the process of updating its Park and Recreation needs assessment and Comprehensive Park Master Plan today. Over the next several weeks, the city will hold stakeholder interviews, focus groups and public meetings. Feedback will be used to update the capital improvement plan for the next 15 years.

Some Roanoke County students will to the classroom today. Fifth-grade students, who were receiving hybrid instruction, will be in-person four days a week starting today. Students and staff will be required to wear masks, except during lunch.