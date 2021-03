HILLSVILLE, Va. – Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Amanda Everhart went to school Tuesday at Carroll County High School but did not ride the bus home.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Amanda’s location is asked to contact the Hillsville Police Department at 276-728-2251 or Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146.