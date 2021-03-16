New LOVE sign gives downtown Radford a fresh look

RADFORD, Va. – Downtown Radford has a new attraction.

At the corner of Virginia Street and East Main Street, the new LOVEworks display serves as the starting point for the downtown area revitalization process that the city is working on.

Already helping to launch other projects, a local arts group started encouraging residents to take their pictures by the sign using #LoveRadford.

Though the white letters are simplistic now, they will be a changing piece of art throughout the year.

“We will plan to decorate the letters throughout the season as we have upcoming events and holidays,” explained the city’s director of tourism Deborah Cooney.

In the middle of the letter ‘o’ is the Visit Radford website to help visitors find restaurants, lodging and other activities in the city.

This sign joins the other 250 LOVEworks signs across the commonwealth state in an old campaign designed to promote tourism.

A map highlights every sign available for travelers to plan their road trips.