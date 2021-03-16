Pittsylvania County Girl Scout troop donates ‘Thank You’ cookies to medical center

Girl Scout Troops donate 'Thank You' cookies to PATHS staff

CHATHAM, Va. – One Girl Scout troop expressed their thanks to a group of medical workers by giving them a delicious treat.

On Monday, Chatham Girl Scout Troop 845 delivered two large sacks of ‘Thank You’ cookies to medical professionals at the new Piedmont Access to Health Services (PATHS) in Chatham.

This comes after the troop members requested donations from customers to support doctors, nurses and other caregivers during the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The delivery came after the center had exhausted its supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to a press release.

“The girls concluded their 2021 cookie season as a troop with the delivery,” 845 troop leader Lisa Wiebking said. “We were happy to go somewhere as a troop and provide some happiness.”