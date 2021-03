Christiansburg could be the next location for a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, according to town officials during a council meeting last week.

The plans for the potential location were talked about during the March 9 council meeting after five councilmembers were briefed by the company, according to town spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt.

Below is a statement from Rosie’s:

We continue to look at a number and variety of potential new locations for Rosie’s around the state. These are exploratory efforts and it is premature to discuss any potential developments.

Other Rosie’s locations include Vinton, Dumfries, Richmond, New Kent and Hampton