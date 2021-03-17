Body found in lake in Vinton area of Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A body was found in a lake in Bedford County on Wednesday, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities from multiple agencies responded to a call that reported a body in the lake in the Vinton area of Bedford County.

The Sheriff’s Office said that due to the nature of the incident, the scene was turned over to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Police as well as Law Enforcement Rangers with the National Park Service for further investigation.

Other agencies that initially assisted were Bedford County Fire and Rescue, Hardy Volunteer Fire Department and the Smith Mountain Lake Volunteer Fire Department.