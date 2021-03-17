‘Thank You’ signs show appreciation for VDH staff, volunteers

ROANOKE, Va. – After a year of hard work, long days, and countless hours fighting this pandemic, local cities and first responders are saying “thank you” to the Virginia Department of Health and countless volunteers who are doing their part.

City officials and first responders from across the Roanoke Valley made signs as a way to show their appreciation.

They know how much has gone into planning, testing and now, vaccination efforts.

This is their way to say thanks.

“To acknowledge the fact that they have been very patient with us. They’ve been patient with the community and they have done an extraordinary job. It’s a huge undertaking,” said Trevor Shannon, the Battalion chief of Emergency Management for Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Signs are posted all over the Roanoke & Alleghany Health District, including in Salem, Botetourt County, Alleghany County, Craig County, and Roanoke County.