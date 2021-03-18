‘All of Hokie Nation is thrilled:’ Virginia Tech plans for multiple in-person commencement ceremonies

After a difficult year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class of 2021 Hokies will be able to graduate in Lane Stadium this year.

Virginia Tech announced in a press release that the university is planning to have multiple graduation ceremonies in Lane Stadium and an online ceremony this spring.

With more than 8,000 students planning to graduate, Virginia Tech said that having more than one graduation ceremony will allow the university to safely hold graduates and their families.

Students will need to register for commencement events given that a limited number of guests will be allowed due to public health concerns.

This announcement follows Gov. Ralph Northam’s new tentative plan for graduation that was released on Wednesday.

The draft plan permits outdoor graduations to have up to 5,000 people or 30% of the venue capacity, whichever is less, and allow indoor graduations to have 500 people or 30% of the venue capacity, whichever is less.

Virginia Tech has yet to make details final but will do so within the next few weeks.