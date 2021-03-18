Radford University to have in-person graduation ceremonies this spring

Following Virginia’s draft plan that’ll allow more people at graduations, Radford University has announced that it will have in-person graduations on its main campus and at the Radford University Carilion campus.

The undergraduate and graduate ceremonies for the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 will be held April 29 through May 2.

Graduates will be allowed up to four guests and must complete a Commencement RSVP Form by April 16.

The university said that people will be required to follow Radford University protocols, wear masks and social distance.