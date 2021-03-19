Lynchburg man convicted of killing 15-year-old to be released on parole

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg family was notified by the Virginia Department of Corrections about the release date of their relative’s murderer this week.

Bethany Harrison, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Lynchburg, announced Gregory Joyner’s release date on Friday and said that she stands with the family in opposition to his release.

Joyner’s release comes just 32 years after he was convicted by a jury on April 5, 1989, for the first-degree murder and attempted rape of 15-year-old Sarah Jamison.

On May 15, 1988, Joyner strangled Sarah to death after he had consensual sex with her before burying her body in a wooded area near her parent’s home.

Her body was found two weeks later and on June 9, 1989, Joyner was sentenced to life plus 10 years, according to the report.

On November 23, 2020, when the Jamison family was first notified about Joyner’s upcoming release, they labeled it as “nonsense.”

Joyner will live in the Petersburg area with supervision through the District 7 probation and Parole Office and must also register as a sex offender.

Joyner will not be allowed to travel to Lynchburg as part of his parole supervision, and according to the release if he is seen in the Lynchburg area this can be reported to the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s attorney office.

Here’s what Harrison had to say about Joyner’s release: