Lynchburg commonwealth attorney reacts to Governor Northam’s comments on parole board

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s commonwealth attorney says she’s disappointed in Gov. Ralph Northam’s comments in support of the Virginia Parole Board’s decisions.

Northam was asked Thursday about the Board’s recent vote to grant Gregory Joyner parole.

Joyner was convicted of the murder and attempted rape of 15-year-old Sarah Jamison.

He was sentenced to life in prison, plus 10 years.

Northam said he has confidence in the board because they look at each case individually.

“He expressed no sympathy, no care or concern for the victim’s surviving family members, or any care or concern for anyone out of any of these cases who had to live in the wake or aftermath or someone else’s violent offense,” said Bethany Harrison, Lynchburg commonwealth attorney.

Joyner could be released as early as next week.