FOREST, Va. – If you’re looking for more outdoor dining options, there’s a new food truck venue coming to Bedford County.

“The Backyard” will be located off U.S. 221 in Forest which used to be home to a restaurant called Carol’s Place.

The 11 acres will feature food trucks, outdoor seating, fire pits and space to hold events including drive-in movies.

Chip Duff of Duff Development Group said it will be open daily and it’s set to launch in April.

“I think the timing is really well with everything we’re going through with COVID right now. The outdoor environment is a nice chance for families to get out and spend some time together. And we’ve got a good variety of food vendors that are coming here,” said Duff.