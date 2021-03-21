Two dead after stabbing incident among family members in Rocky Mount, authorities say

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Authorities are investigating an incident that left two people dead in Rocky Mount Saturday night.

At about 11:20 p.m., the Franklin County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a stabbing in the 200 block of Southside Drive. Authorities said the caller told dispatch that a family member had stabbed another family member and fled the scene.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Public Safety responded to the scene and located the juvenile caller outside of the home.

According to authorities, EMS provided assistance to the stabbing victim, 70-year-old Jacqueline Greene, but the team’s attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Deputies, along with Virginia State Police, conducted perimeter searches and were able to locate the suspect. They found 40-year-old Silas Green Jr. at his own residence in the 100 block of Southside Drive. When they entered his house, he was found dead and had what they considered as self-inflicted wounds.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.