UVA engineers developing AI technology to help first responders during emergencies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia is working to develop a new system to help first responders navigate challenges during emergencies.

The researchers are looking to use artificial intelligence to offer helpful prompts and other support as rescue squads make split-second decisions.

Right now, the university is collaborating with firefighters in Albemarle County to test it out.

“Almost like a virtual responder that is listening to the communications going on at the scene. Like what their patients are saying, what the responders are communicating, and then try to infer the context of what is going on and then try to provide again hints for prompts, but we are not trying to replace any of the decision making or judgments of the responders,” said Homa Alemzadeh, UVA assistant engineering professor.

The project is still in the works with ongoing device testing and research.