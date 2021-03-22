Special election to replace Virginia Sen. Ben Chafin set for Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va – Voters across Southwest will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in a special election to replace Senator Ben Chafin, who died earlier this year from complications after contracting COVID-19.

Republican Travis Hackworth and Democrat Laurie Buchwald are facing off to represent Virginia’s 38th Senate District.

Both Hackworth and Buchwald have held public office before and hold similar priorities if elected, although with different ways of addressing them.

“It’s been a challenge, but I feel like we’ve met it head-on. And I’m really excited I got to tell you I am overwhelmed in such a good way,” said Buchwald, a long-time healthcare provider and resident of Southwest Virginia, she hopes to focus on issues like health care and broadband access if elected.

“We need to work on making things equal for folks in Southwest Virginia to live like they are everywhere else, we don’t have Republican and Democratic children. We have children who need to learn, so this is what I’m focusing on,” Buchwald said.

As for her opponent, if elected, Hackworth hopes to focus on helping the economy bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We understand the small business mentality when you’re trying to make payroll. You’re trying to be competitive in a COVID-19 world, and the challenges that has brought. So we feel like that we had the most skin in the game,” explained Hackworth.

The district in contention contains Bland County, Buchanan County, Dickenson County, Russell County, Tazewell County, Pulaski County, Radford and parts of Smyth County, Wise County and Montgomery County.

Having only about two months to campaign during a pandemic has also brought its own set of challenges, but both of candidates hope to see a good turnout at the polls.

“We urge all of Southwest Virginia, regardless of party, to participate. We want a large turnout of voters we want their voice to be heard and I think it’s heard loudest at the ballot box,” Hackworth said.

Prior to Chafin winning his first election in 2014, a Republican had not represented the 38th District since George Barnes in 1971, who only won by 297 votes.

Polls will be open to those who are eligible to vote in the special election from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.