Authorities extracting Mountain Valley Pipeline tree-sitters in Montgomery County

A tree sitter against the Mountain Valley Pipeline on Yellow Finch Lane in Montgomery County.

Authorities said they are extracting tree-sitters protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Montgomery County in a multi-day operation.

Some of the tree-sitters on Yellow Finch Lane were extracted on Tuesday morning by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Device Extraction Team and officers with the Christiansburg Police Department.

Authorities said they hope the remaining tree-sitters will leave on their own, but said they are prepared to extract them if necessary.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is a result of the Montgomery County Circuit Court injunction from Nov. 12, 2020.

Access to Cove Hollow Road will be restricted to residents only starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday until the operation is over, according to the sheriff’s office.