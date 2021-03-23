Basketball fans react to disappointing March Madness for Virginia’s teams

ROANOKE, Va. – Heartbroken fans are certainly not happy after a disappointing turn of events in the NCAA tournament.

None of the five men’s basketball teams in the tournament made it to the Round of 32.

Virginia Tech and Liberty were knocked out on Friday.

Gonzaga beat Norfolk State on Saturday and defending national champions UVA lost to the Ohio Bobcats.

VCU’s game against Oregon was declared a no-contest after the Rams had multiple positive cases of COVID-19.

Despite the disappointment, fans are looking ahead to next year.

“It’s a big year for upsets, which is really exciting for basketball in general, but kind of upsetting for Virginia teams,” said UVA fan Sarah Doss.

“We’ve got some work to do. Definitely got some work to do. some recruiting to do. But we’ll be back. We’ll definitely be back,” said VT fan Joseph Mayo.

The fans also said they’re still going to watch the rest of the tournament.