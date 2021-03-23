Virginia Tech NFL prospect teams up with Ronald McDonald House to raise awareness

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke charity is teaming up with a star athlete out of Virginia Tech to help families in need.

Christian Darrisaw is now an ambassador for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia.

Darrisaw built a noteworthy football career as an offensive lineman in Blacksburg and is expected by many to be a first-round pick in next month’s NFL Draft.

Now, he wants to make a difference in the community.

“Going through my college career, I didn’t really have any huge off-the-field accomplishments and I just wanted to do something. Just feel like I accomplished something, just giving back, helping families. It’s life-changing to little kids and other families and it’s really something I wanted to be a part of,” explained Darrisaw.

As an ambassador, he will help raise awareness and money for the Ronald McDonald House.

He plans to continue the partnership even if he plays in the NFL.