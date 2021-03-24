Liberty University to resume normal operation for the fall 2021 semester

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After an unusual time of Zoom calls, Liberty University students can look forward to a more traditional year for the fall of 2021.

Liberty University President Jerry Prevo announced this week that the university plans to return to normal campus operations during the fall 2021 semester.

Residential classes are set to begin on Aug. 23.

“As our leadership teams plan for the 2021-22 academic year, we want to share some joyful news: Liberty plans for a return to normal operation, as things were pre-pandemic,” Prevo said. “With national and state data showing suppression of the spread of the virus, we are encouraged, foremost, that our prayers are being answered. If the data continues on this positive trajectory, and as local and state guidelines continue to be lifted, our campus will welcome students back in the fall — and we will do so without restrictions.”

He added that health and safety will still remain a top priority.

“We have a solid, dedicated team whose job is to make sure our students have all the resources they need to thrive in their educational pursuits, and that includes a safe learning environment,” Prevo said. “Even when the current protocols are no longer in place, we will still be encouraging the campus community to form healthy habits and look out for the health and safety of others.”

Prevo said that the university will strive to keep the campus community updated on any COVID-19-related news in the upcoming months.

You can access the full 2021-22 academic calendar here.