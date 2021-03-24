Roanoke County Board of Supervisors adopt Oak Grove Center Plan

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County is reimagining the Oak Grove area.

The county’s Board of Supervisors voted to adopt the Oak Grove Center Plan into the county’s comprehensive plan on Tuesday.

The vision includes expanding housing options and outdoor amenities like parks and trails, creating a place where businesses and residents want to live and work, and making the area more pedestrian and bicycle-friendly.

The county held a public hearing before making the vote.

Board member David Radford wanted to clear up one thing to the public:

“There’s also a misconception that we’re voting on a development. We’re not voting on a development. This is a vision. We’re casting a vision out into the oak grove area,” said Radford.

The county is working with Roanoke City on the Oak Grove Center Plan.