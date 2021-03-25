photo
Alleghany County, Covington committee launch poll for new high school, middle school name

Voting is now open

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – After years of discussion, with Alleghany County and Covington combining school districts, it’s now time to choose a new name for the high school and middle school.

A community-wide poll is now open to gauge interest in the different naming options.

The poll allows people to rank nine names, and it also has a write-in option. Voting will consist of two rounds, and the top three choices from round one will move on as finalists.

Here are the nine options to choose from:

  • Mountain Ridge
  • River View
  • Mountain Valley
  • Jackson
  • Fort Young
  • Summit
  • Valley Ridge
  • Jackson River
  • Alleghany Highlands

The poll closes on April 8.

