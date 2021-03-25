Alleghany County, Covington committee launch poll for new high school, middle school name

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – After years of discussion, with Alleghany County and Covington combining school districts, it’s now time to choose a new name for the high school and middle school.
A community-wide poll is now open to gauge interest in the different naming options.
The poll allows people to rank nine names, and it also has a write-in option. Voting will consist of two rounds, and the top three choices from round one will move on as finalists.
Here are the nine options to choose from:
- Mountain Ridge
- River View
- Mountain Valley
- Jackson
- Fort Young
- Summit
- Valley Ridge
- Jackson River
- Alleghany Highlands
The poll closes on April 8.