Danville’s Festival in the Park canceled for a second time

DANVILLE, Va. – Canceling for a second time, strict pandemic guidelines are preventing Danville’s 45-year tradition from coming to life.

Normally, 15,000 people would listen to music, indulge in food, purchase crafts and enjoy carnival rides at Festival in the Park in Danville.

But the city’s parks and recreation department knew it will be difficult to enforce social distancing protocols and gathering limits.

Usually, the event would lead to a spike in local shopping but attaining vendors this year is not an easy task.

“A lot of our vendors and supporters aren’t even in a position to support us this year,” President of Festival in the Park Jason Bookheimer said. “They don’t even have the ability to come out to the event.”

Bookheimer said they plan to offer a series of smaller events throughout the summer instead.