University of Lynchburg to hold in-person ceremonies for Class of 2020, 2021

LYNCHBURG, Va. – University of Lynchburg graduates from the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 now have a reason to celebrate.

University of Lynchburg President Alison Morrison-Shetlar announced on Thursday that the university plans to hold in-person ceremonies for both the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021.

This announcement comes after members from the University of Lynchburg’s Class of 2020 expressed that they felt left out last week when the university announced its plans for an in-person graduation for the Class of 2021.

There will be several in-person ceremonies from May 20 to May 22 and students are allowed to have two guests, according to the university:

Class of 2021, undergraduate, Thursday, May 20

Class of 2021, graduate, Friday, May 21

Class of 2021, Doctor of Medical Science, May 21

Class of 2020, Doctor of Medical Science, TBD based on how many plan to travel to Lynchburg for the ceremony

Class of 2020, undergraduate and graduate, Saturday, May 22

The university said that the times for the ceremonies will be announced on April 1 on its commencement web page.

The University of Lynchburg asks that 2021 candidates and 2020 graduates fill out this form by March 29 to help the university in the planning process.