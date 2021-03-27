Franklin County bunnies are on the move with individual egg hunts

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Parks and Recreation is hoppin’ across the county Easter week with individual egg hunts. It’s called “Bunnies on the Move.”

“Typically, the Franklin County Parks and Recreations department hosts a big Easter egg hunt. Due to COVID this year, it’s just not safe to gather 2,000 people. This year’s event will be held in your own actual yard at your home,” explained Marcia Cramblitt.

The Bunny's schedule is getting full, if interested please call the Bunny Line at 540-493-9667 before all visits are booked.🐰🐰 See below for additional information. Posted by Franklin County Parks and Recreation on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Cramblitt’s team has worked for months to organize a fun and safe way to still celebrate the Spring holiday.

A bunny and a team of volunteers will come out, toss enough eggs for every child in the yard for a miniature hunt and play with the children at a safe social distance.

Each family can sign up for a time slot between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The bunny’s schedule is getting full, so act fast!

If you would like a visit, call the Bunny Line at 540-493-9667.

Cramblitt’s team is also putting together Easter baskets for seniors over 50 part of a drive-thru event. They will also be delivering baskets and goodies to seniors in area nursing homes.