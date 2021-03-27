Man rescued from Peak Creek in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A man is alive thanks to crews who pulled him from water in Peak Creek.

On Saturday around 10:15 a.m., authorities said the Pulaski County Special Operations Team and Pulaski Fire Department were sent to Peak Creek in the area of Jefferson Avenue for the report of a male in the water.

Crews said they were able to quickly reach the man on an island in the creek where they then packaged the patient and treated him for hypothermic conditions.

After the patient was treated, authorities said special operations personnel went into the water and removed the man from the creek.

After the man was pulled out of the water, he was turned over to Pulaski County Public Safety for treatment and transport.