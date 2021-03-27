Roanoke Police searching for missing elderly woman with dementia

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department needs your help in their search for a missing woman.

81-year-old Harriet Hodges was last seen on March 19 at her home on the 2200 block of Windsor Avenue SW. Hodges, who has dementia, likely wandered away from her house.

Hodges is five feet, three inches tall, and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, a turtleneck and white pants.

“Every day that she’s missing makes it a little more difficult,” said Lt. A.S. Ashby of the Roanoke Police Department. “We’re holding out hope, following up on every lead and doing everything we can.”

Officers went door to door in Raleigh Court to search for leads and also asked for doorbell camera footage in the area. So far, no crucial clues have emerged.

Ashby encourages people to search alleys and garages because of Hodges’ mental state.

“She might not think as rationally as any other person would, so it’s kind of hard to get in their mind and think of where they might end up going,” Ashby said.

Neighbors in Raleigh Court have also spent the past week looking for Hodges.

“If I could just find her anywhere, that would be wonderful,” said Jeanie Francis, who lives two houses down from Hodges. “It is difficult. It is. That’s why we’re hoping somebody saw her somewhere, so we can have another place to search.”

Francis also set up a Facebook group, Bring Harriet Home, for people to share their tips and leads.

“There are too many questions for us to know and have an answer to,” Francis said. “Nobody knows. Please call us.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Roanoke Police Department immediately.