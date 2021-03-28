Arizona congressman wants VA to strip benefits from veterans involved in U.S. Capitol riot

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., stands on a chair as lawmakers prepare to evacuate the floor as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

PHOENIX – Arizona congressman Ruben Gallego wants the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs to strip benefits from any service member or veteran who participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to KTVU reporting.

“Any veteran, retiree, or servicemember who attacked the Capitol on January 6 should be stripped of all veterans’ benefits,” the Democratic representative wrote on Twitter on March 19. “They simply don’t deserve them.”

It was followed by a letter Gallego sent requesting VA Secretary Denis McDonough to work with Attorney General Merrick Garland to identify the riot participants.

Gallego said he believed that the U.S. Veterans Affairs Code justifies the withdrawal of benefits.

“This situation is unjust,” Gallego wrote in the letter to McDonough. “Any veteran or servicemember who stormed the Capitol on January 6th forfeited their moral entitlement to privileged benefits at the expense of the people of the United States.”