How to spot phony contractors and avoid home improvement scams

With the beautiful weather over the last several weeks, many have already gotten started on their home improvement projects, but beware of scammers.

Unlike other scams, with home improvement scams you typically get the service, but it isn’t always quality work and can cause more problems than what you were trying to originally fix.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia is warning you to do some research: make sure the contractor is licensed, get competitive quotes for the same service and talk to people for who the contractor has done work for.

It seems like a lot, but Julie Wheeler, president and CEO of BBB Serving Western Virginia said doing the homework on the front end will save you the hassle on the back end.

Around this time of year, Wheeler said some contractors, a lot of times roof repair and pavement contractors, go door to door offering to do services with leftover supplies. She said that is a big red flag.

“If someone knocks on your door this time of year, right now as busy as the contractors are and offer to do a contracting job for you, close the door. I’ll tell you now they are not someone you want to get into business with,” said Wheeler.

Home improvement scams are fifth on the BBB’s 2020 list of riskiest scams across the U.S.

