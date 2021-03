ONTARIO – The famous motel where the sitcom, “Schitt’s Creek” was filmed could be yours for the price of $1.6 million.

The Rosebud Motel played a starring role in the show.

Before the Emmy-winning comedy claimed it, Canadian basketball recruits lived there.

The motel sits on a 4,300 square foot property with six complete units.

It’s also home to a guest cottage and barn.

To see the listing for the motel, click here.