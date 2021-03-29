Virginia lawmakers form first Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus

ROANOKE, Va. – Tackling hate crimes and fostering inclusion, Virginia lawmakers form their first Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus.

A handful of lawmakers aim to address language barriers and expand the definition of hate crimes through legislation.

To comprise a list of priorities affecting the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American community, the caucus will hold virtual meetings.

The caucus is expected to hold meetings in Northern Virginia, Central Virginia and Virginia Beach area.

Virginia Tech’s Asian Cultural Engagement Center Director Dr. Nina Ha hopes the voices from southwest Virginia will not be overlooked.

“We are probably a smaller number here. It does not mean we are not affected by microaggressions and harassment,” she said.

She looks forward to speaking to two of the lawmakers from the new caucus, Sen. Ghazala Hashmi and Del. Kathy Tran, virtually April 22 when they pay homage to Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month.

The university is celebrating the heritage month early to allow students to participate in events before the school year ends.