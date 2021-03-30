Man wanted in connection to bomb threat at Galax nursing home

GALAX. Va. – A man in Galax is wanted for threatening to bomb a nursing home Monday evening, according to the Galax Police Department.

At about 5:05 p.m., the Galax Police Department received a call from the Galax Health and Rehabilitation Center located on 836 Glendale Road. Police said an employee received a call from someone saying he was placing a bomb in the facility.

Galax Police responded to the scene and secured the area with Galax Fire and Rescue on standby in a nearby area.

Due to the fact that no one has been allowed inside due to COVID-19 protocols, residents were sheltered in place.

Virginia State Police and Virginia Tech Police assisted by providing detection dogs and conducting a preliminary search of the facility.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Jason Lee Hill. But while officers were obtaining a warrant for his arrest, another call came into the police department from a resident on Skyview Drive, saying Hill made threats to them and fled back to his own home.

Galax Police and Grayson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Skyview Drive and found Hill with a self-inflicted knife wound to his arm. He was transported to Twin County Hospital by Galax-Grayson EMS for treatment.

A warrant was obtained for Hill for communicating bomb threat and will be serviced upon Hill’s release from the hospital.

At about 7:15 p.m., officers cleared the nursing home and no explosives were located.