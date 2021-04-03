One displaced after commercial structure fire on Peters Creek Road

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One resident is displaced after the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a commercial structure fire Saturday afternoon.

At about 2:15 p.m., crews said they responded to the 7000 block of Peters Creek Road for the report of a commercial structure fire at Northview Mobile Home Park.

Crews said when they arrived at the scene they found heavy fire and smoke coming from one end of a vacant mobile home.

According to authorities, Peters Creek Road was blocked for about an hour while crews had hoses stretched across the street to get water from a hydrant.

The fire took about 20 minutes to control and crews said there were no injuries. However, according to authorities, the two mobile homes next to the commercial structure had heat damage.

Authorities said that one of those occupants will be displaced due to the power being pulled as a safety precaution.