Roanoke police say the man who shot two women Easter weekend killed a woman on Christmas Day

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is in custody, arrested in connection with two shootings in the past four months in the city.

Tashaun Dixon, 20 of Roanoke, is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony regarding the death of Brianna Stevens.

Officers found her lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound outside a house in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive in Northwest Roanoke at around 8 a.m. on Christmas Day 2020.

Prior to his arrest, detectives had evidence that Dixon was the shooter and presented their case to the April meeting of the Roanoke grand jury where he was indicted on the two counts and arrested Monday.

In that same grand jury meeting, Dixon was indicted on two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony regarding the shooting on Queen Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

That incident in Northwest Roanoke resulted in two women being taken to the hospital.