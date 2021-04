(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Seniors in Danville will soon be able to get a free ride to the Danville Mall in order to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Thursday, the Danville Transit System will pre-register and schedule free door-to-door transportation services for seniors 60 and older.

Those interested can call 434-799-5144 to schedule an appointment.

Funding for this service is provided by a grant with the Southern Area Agency on Aging.