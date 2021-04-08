Jonathan Falwell named Liberty University’s new campus pastor

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University has announced its new campus pastor just one day after David Nasser said he was resigning. And it’s a name familiar to the campus community.

Jonathan Falwell, brother of Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., has been named the university’s new campus pastor Thursday afternoon.

We must work together to accomplish it. I will continue to pastor @trbc as I serve with Dr. Prevo (@jerryprevoLU) and an amazing team in LU's Office of Spiritual Development to further God’s vision for Liberty University. — Jonathan Falwell (@jonathanfalwell) April 8, 2021

Falwell currently serves as senior pastor at Thomas Road Baptist Church and will continue in that role at the church where his father, Jerry Falwell Sr., was the founding pastor at Thomas Road Baptist Church.

On Wednesday, Nasser announced his resignation after nearly seven years at the university through a video message posted on social media.

Falwell reacted to Nasser’s announcement on Twitter, writing “Thanks to [David Nasser] for his consistent and impactful ministry at [Liberty University] during the past six years. I appreciate Jennifer and David and look forward to seeing what God does through them in the future as they take their next steps in ministry.”