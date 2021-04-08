Liberty University campus pastor announces resignation after nearly seven years

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University’s campus pastor has announced his resignation through a social media post to students Wednesday.

David Nasser, Liberty University Senior Vice President for Spiritual Development, posted a seven-minute-long video to YouTube with his wife, Jennifer, detailing why he will be resigning from his position.

Nasser first started his role at Liberty in August 2014 and was a pastor of Christ City Church near Birmingham, Alabama prior to joining the university.

“After seven years of being a part of this staff as campus pastor, the Lord is transitioning me out of this role and this will be my last semester here,” Nasser said.

The couple further explained that they will be transitioning and continuing working in ministry by serving with a nonprofit in Nashville, Tennesee.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions we’ve ever had to make, but we do feel affirmed that God is asking for our obedience to step out of this role in ministry and into a whole new role in ministry elsewhere,” Nasser said. “As your campus pastor, I can’t ask you week after week to be obedient and to go wherever (God) leads and then not model that very same thing in our own lives.”

Liberty University issued the following statement after the announcement:

“David Nasser is moving onto the next opportunities the Lord provided, using his voice on behalf of the most vulnerable, ministering on behalf of orphans and foster children. The programs of our Office of Spiritual Development are of vital importance to our mission, and the university appreciates his service to the students and staff and wishes him well. The parting is amicable and on good terms.”