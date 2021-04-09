What’s News Today: fire academy graduates, helping foster children

Graduates of the Roanoke Valley Regional Fire and EMS Academy will become firefighters and paramedics today. Of the 11 graduates, five are from Roanoke, four from Roanoke County and two from Botetourt County. The academy consisted of 13 weeks of training.

If you’re registered in the United Way of Central Virginia’s 5K on the Runway, you can pick up your race packet today. Those are available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Riverside Runners. The 5K is tomorrow morning at 8 a.m.

Giles County and DePaul Community Resources will announce a partnership to address the county’s need for foster families. Giles County has 34 foster children needing care, with only six foster families. Because of the shortage, many children are being sent to other jurisdictions.

Old Virginia Outpost celebrates its Grand Opening today and tomorrow. The new location features a design studio for vehicle modifications, customer lounge, fabrication shop and installation area. The celebration will feature vendors, door prizes and a visit by the Roanoke Valley Jeep Club.