Sen. Mark Warner advocates for broadband expansion and funding across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va – Senator Mark Warner is advocating for broadband expansion in the commonwealth.

This comes as warner wraps up a weeklong tour of the state listening to small business owners about what needs to be done in terms of COVID-19 relief.

Warner says one of the main concerns he heard across the commonwealth was access to high-speed internet and funding related to it.

“Because these monies will be split into two, two tranches and there was a lot of interest and I’ve been working with the governor’s office saying, even if you’re broadband money may not be coming until 2022 Is there a way to start that project earlier,” Warner said.

Warner says he is working with the governor’s office on broadband expansion plans and hopes to have an announcement regarding changes later this week.