Man arrested after shooting at person’s vehicle several times in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A man is behind bars for a Martinsville shooting that happened on Thursday.

At about 6:15 p.m. on April 8, the Martinsville Police Department received a call regarding a fight that was happening with shots fired near Armstead Ave.

Shortly after the call, the victims came to the police department to report they had been shot on Armstead Ave, but authorities said no one was injured in the incident. However, police said the victim’s vehicle was shot several times.

36-year-old Anthony Eugene Moore was arrested Tuesday in connection to the April 8th shooting.

Moore was charged with:

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Possession of a firearm by a violent felon

Reckless handling of a firearm

Discharging a firearm within the City of Martinsville

Authorities said he’s being held at the Martinsville City Jail without bond.

According to police, Moore was a resident of 515 Armstead Ave.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Lt. Sandy Hines at 276-403-5328.