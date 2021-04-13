One firefighter injured following Bedford house fire

BEDFORD, Va. – A house fire in Bedford left one firefighter injured Monday afternoon.
At about 2:45 p.m., crews with the Bedford Fire Department were dispatched to 108 September Lane for reports of a structural fire.
One Bedford firefighter was transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials said while crews were working on the scene, a second fire was reported to them at Tootsie’s Diner on 8123 Moneta Road for reports of a grease fire and were able to extinguish it.
