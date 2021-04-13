Virginia to halt Johnson & Johnson vaccinations until FDA investigation is complete

Virginia is pausing its distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a recommendation from the Food & Drug Administration.

The FDA is recommending a “pause” in the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. Six women reported the rare condition six to 13 days after vaccination.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects. According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state has received 255,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — making up around 5% of the state’s vaccinations.

Below is the full statement from Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccination coordinator: