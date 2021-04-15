No one hurt after house fire in NE Roanoke

Fire on Strand Road NE in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS crews worked to put out a fire in Roanoke Wednesday night.

At about 7:51 p.m., crews responded to the 600 block of Strand Road NE for reports of a fire.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a house.

Units were able to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes of dispatch.

Officials said no one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation