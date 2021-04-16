Miss Virginia Pageant makes a grand return to Roanoke after four years

ROANOKE, Va. – The Miss Virginia Pageant is moving back to Roanoke.

After more than 50 years in the Star City, the pageant moved to Lynchburg in 2018 and has been there since, but officials announced it will return to the Berglund Center this June.

“I’m so excited we are back here in the Star City. This beautiful city has been my home for the last year and a half. From Mill Mountain to Hotel Roanoke to the Berglund Center, I’m just so honored to get to be Miss Virginia and to get this fantastic experience. So, welcome home, Miss Virginia!” said Dot Kelly, Miss Virginia.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Miss America Pageant Scholarship.

Last year, the competition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.