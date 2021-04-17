Former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. issues several tweets in response to lawsuit

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. took to Twitter on Saturday to respond to a lawsuit that’s seeking tens of millions in damages.

On Thursday, Liberty University sued Falwell Jr. alleging that he planned a “well-resourced exit strategy” from his role as president and chancellor in 2019 and failed to make the university aware of a personal scandal that would become known to the public within a year.

“Despite his clear duties as an executive and officer at Liberty, Falwell Jr. chose personal protection,” the lawsuit says. The lawsuit alleges breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and statutory conspiracy.

On Saturday, Falwell Jr. responded to the lawsuit with several tweets, claiming that it’s another attempt for the Liberty University board to defame him:

Ad

The Exec Comm of the LU Board has made yet another attempt to defame me and discredit my record following a series of harsh and unnecessary actions against my children, Becki, and me. Throughout all my years at the University, where we built a multi-billion-dollar enterprise that reaches Christian’s worldwide, I always abided by the requirements that applied to everyone on the University staff. This lawsuit is full of lies and half truths, and I assure you that I will defend myself vigorously. My wife and I were banned from the campus my Dad and I built last week and where my parents are buried. We were threatened with arrest if we walk on campus. My son was told he was being fired after yrs of service for no reason other than I was a public figure. A big power grab to rule LU and $2 billion endowment I built. Jerry Falwell Jr.

In an additional tweet shortly after, Falwell Jr. mentioned the removal of an African American board member and commented on the lack of diversity on the resident campus: