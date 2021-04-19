Roanoke community asks for answers about missing 81-year-old Raleigh Court woman

Harriet Hodges has been missing for a month now.

ROANOKE, Va. – Members of the Roanoke community are asking for help looking for a woman who has been missing for one month.

Harriet Hodges went missing on March 19 near her home on Windsor Avenue SW.

Since her disappearance, members of the Raleigh Court and Grandin Village neighborhoods have made several efforts on social media to spread the word about Harriet.

“It has been absolutely heart wrenching not knowing where she is, she was very active in the community loved walking her dog Zoe so you know, it’s, it’s, it’s a huge part of our huge piece of our heart that’s missing here in the neighborhood,” Neighbor Ashlee Ayers said.

If you see Harriet or have any information about her disappearance, organizers ask that you contact the Roanoke City Police Department.